PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Portales Municipal School District announced that because of a recent increase in illnesses, the district’s junior high will be closed to in-person learning for the rest of the week.

According to a post made on the district’s Facebook page, officials said that Portales Junior High will be closed to in-person learning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday “due to the number of staff and student illnesses.”

Officials said that all students will receive a packet “that will need to be completed and turned in to their first-period teacher” on Monday. For more information, or if anyone has further questions, they are asked to call the Portales Junior High office at 575-356-7045.