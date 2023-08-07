Update: 4:05 p.m. (MDT)

The Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management reports that US 70 has been reopened.

Update: 3:50 p.m. (MDT)

The Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management reports that the fire is out.

US 70 to Clovis was reported to still be closed at this time.

Original Story

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Fire Department reports crews are working a fire on US 70 at Red Stag Monday afternoon.

According to the Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is on US 70 near mile marker 425 outside of Portales.

Officials said US 70 from Portales to Clovis is closed. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route to avoid the area.

The fire department said “units from Clovis FD, Arch, and Dora VFD are also on scene assisting. Roosevelt and Portales emergency management along with Portales PD are assisting.”