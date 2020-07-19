Portales asking residents to stop outdoor watering

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The water levels are running low in Portales to a point where officials are asking people to conserve.

Officials are asking residents to temporarily stop outdoor watering of gardens or lawns along with filling any pools or washing cars. Officials say the summer heat has been so bad this year and with so many people home, the demand on the system has been extremely high.

Officials say the system is not able to recharge as needed. They’re asking people to conserve at least through the weekend.

