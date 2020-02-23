Portales airport receives FAA funding for renovations

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Portales’ Municipal airport will be seeing some renovations to its airports’ runway, after receiving $150,000 from the New Mexico Delegation.

The NM Delegation announced almost $2 million in Federal Aviation Administration funding for New Mexico regional airports on Friday, February 21.

The Portales Municipal Airport will use the money to perform pavement sealing and crack repair of the existing taxiway.

U.S. Senator, Tom Udall (D-NM), addressed the funds saying, “New Mexico’s regional airports are critical transportation lifelines for our state’s rural economies and communities.”

Sen. Udall went on to say, “As travel to and from New Mexico continues to increase, residents and visitors will increasingly rely on our regional airports, and this infrastructure and marketing funding will help them support New Mexico’s economic success.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: