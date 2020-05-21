Police: Woman with COVID-19 refused to quarantine, charged

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KOAT-TV) — Authorities say a New Mexico woman who tested positive for COVID-19 is facing charges after she refused to quarantine herself and visited a restaurant.

KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reports prosecutors recently charged Gina Peterson with public nuisance and violating the state’s health order.

According to a criminal complaint, the 67-year-old Peterson walked in the Mama Bear’s restaurant in Estancia on April 10, announced she had the coronavirus and refused to leave.

Documents say she later came back and stayed in the women’s restroom until the town’s police chief removed her.

Peterson is believed to be the first known COVID-19 patient charged in New Mexico for not quarantining herself.