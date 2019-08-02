Police: Woman threw dog out third-floor apartment window

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a woman is accused of throwing her dog out of a window of her third-floor apartment and killing it and of then kicking officers who arrested her.

Police said in a statement that 28-year-old Ashley Scott was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of extreme cruelty to animals and battery on a police officer.

Police also say Scott allegedly threw the dog’s body into a trash container.

Scott remained in jail Friday and online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on her behalf regarding the allegations.

