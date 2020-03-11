Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she stole a car and later tried to claim she was pop singer Beyoncé Knowles.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Henry was arrested Saturday morning when an officer spotted a vehicle that resembled one that recently had been reported stolen.

According to court documents, the 48-year-old Henry ignored the officer’s orders to pull over and later parked in front of her home.

Documents say Henry told the officer she was Beyoncé. Henry is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, concealing identity and resisting or obstructing an arrest.

It was not known if she had an attorney.