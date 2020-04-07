Police still searching for girl who disappeared decades ago

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Police in northwestern New Mexico say they haven’t given up on finding a Navajo girl who went missing from her family’s apartment more than three decades ago.

The FBI highlighted Anthonette Cayedito’s case Monday on the 34th anniversary of her disappearance.

Cayedito has been the focus of multiple television shows on missing children and unsolved cases.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says someone knows what happened to her and asked the public to call in with any information.

Cayedito was last seen wearing a pink nightgown at her family’s home in Gallup.