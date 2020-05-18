Police seize New Mexico sheriff’s phones in obstruction case

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — Police have seized cellphones of a New Mexico sheriff accused of showing up drunk to a SWAT standoff.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Española Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office for the personal and work cellphones of Sheriff James Lujan.
The search warrants are part of an investigation into a misdemeanor charge filed against Lujan by Española police for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Police say officers reported Lujan smelled of alcohol and ignored commands to leave the “kill zone” in front of the barricaded house in March.