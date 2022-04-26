PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Ninth Judicial District District Attorney’s office in Portales released information regarding a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to the Ninth Judicial District District Attorney’s office, officers were called to the 900 block of 16th Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 42-year-old Justin Lee Banks. Officials found that Banks was shot multiple times in the back.

After an investigation was conducted, consisting of officers from the Ninth Judicial District District Attorney’s office, as well as officials from the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the Portales Police Department and the Clovis Police Department, officials approved a warrant for the arrest of Armando Jimenez, 26, of Portales, with a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Officials said police are still searching for Jimenez.