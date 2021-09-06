Police searching for missing Gallup 13 year old

GALLUP, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Gallup Police Department (GPD) has asked for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen between Stagecoach and Viro Circle Park on Sunday evening in Gallup.

Described by the GPD, Aiyana Atcitty is 5’3″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, and a black Adidas bucket hat. She had a medium-sized brown and white dog with her.

GPD said that Aiyana may be in the area of the Villa de Gallup apartments on the west side of Gallup.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aiyana Atcitty is asked to contact GPD at 505-722-2231 or dial 911.