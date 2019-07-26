Police search for suspect in Hobbs shooting

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Police are searching for a 30-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting in Hobbs.

Police say Steven Salazar shot 26-year-old Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra on Thursday before leaving the crime scene.

Police say a warrant has been issued for Salazar and that he faces a second-degree murder charge.

A previous booking photo of Salazar shows him with tattoos covering his entire face, head and neck.

Police say that when officers responded to the shooting, they found Barrientos-Ibarra suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police and court records did not provide the name of a defense attorney in the case.

