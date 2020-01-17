Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hardesty ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Quanah ISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Spearman ISD Stratford ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

Police say tear gas smoked out suspects in pot burglary

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team was forced to smoke out suspects in an Albuquerque marijuana dispensary burglary that sparked a standoff.

Police said Kyle Minard, 35, was arrested Tuesday after the SWAT team dispatched tear gas into the R. Greenleaf business.

Around four hours later, Bronson Jeremy Vigil, 32, came running out of the medical marijuana dispensary and was also arrested, according to authorities.

Sgt. Tanner Tixier says officers had responded to a break-in alarm around 2:30 a.m.

Tixier says officers searched the dispensary with a police dog when they spotted a man inside and he began “scaling the interior walls” before hiding in the roof.

Police say they used police dogs, a tactical robot and then tear gas to get the men out.

The men face burglary charges. It was unclear if they had attorneys.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss