Police say human bones discovered in New Mexico city field

CARLSBAD, N.M. (Carlsbad Current-Argus) — Police in New Mexico say human bones have been found in a field near a city street but there are no clear indications about the deceased person’s identity.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported the Carlsbad Police Department responded to a report of the discovery Tuesday night.

Detectives and evidence technicians responded early Wednesday morning and began processing the scene in the southeast New Mexico city.

Police found the skeletal remains as well as weathered pieces of clothing and other articles that may assist the investigation.

A Carlsbad police spokesman could not say whether the remains are related to any missing person case.