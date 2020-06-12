Police pursuit law divides New Mexico Supreme Court

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that a state law making it a felony to flee a pursuing law enforcement officer requires police to be in uniform and driving a vehicle with visible markings such as the police agency’s insignia.

The divided decision came Thursday in a pair of cases that involved a law used to prosecute people who lead police on high-speed chases.

One case was from San Juan County and the other was from Curry County.

The majority opinion found that flashing lights and a siren on a vehicle aren’t enough and that a police officer’s badge alone doesn’t constitute a uniform.