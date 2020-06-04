Police: Pregnant woman tried to run car off the road

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — A pregnant New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she tried knocking a car off the road while two children sat in her backseat.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Shaniece Langley was arrested Sunday and charged with abuse of a child and criminal damage to property.

According to police, the 31-year-old Langley was involved in a car crash in Hobbs stemming from a domestic dispute.

The driver of the vehicle that Langley was accused of hitting with her car told police she picked up a friend and was being followed by Langley.

It was not known if she had an attorney.

