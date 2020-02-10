Police offer reward to solve 1990 bowling alley shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico have offered a $30,000 reward for information about a shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley in 1990 where five people were fatally shot and two others survived wounds.

Authorities say Monday marks 30 years since police were dispatched to the bowling alley where investigators believe two men walked in, opened fire and stole about $5,000 in cash.

Police say four people died that day and a fifth person died from complications years later.

Police say the shooters were never located, but they hope to still solve the case.