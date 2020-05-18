Police: New Mexico woman slashed tires of ex-boyfriend’s dad

by: Associated Press

ARTESIA, N.M. (Carlsbad Current-Argus) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she slashed the tires of her ex-boyfriend’s father in a possible fit of revenge.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Natasha Atkinson was arrested Wednesday following reports of the tire slashing and an attempted stabbing last month.

According to a criminal complaint, an eyewitness reported seeing the 38-year-old Atkinson crouching near the victim’s passenger-side tires and slashing them.

The complaint says the eyewitness told police he saw the victim confront Atkinson after the slashing.

was charged with injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not known if she had an attorney.

