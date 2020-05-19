Police: New Mexico sheriff’s deputy found with meth

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE-TV) — A New Mexico sheriff’s deputy has resigned after authorities say they caught him with methamphetamine and a pipe inside his patrol car.

KRQE-TV reports New Mexico State Police arrested Grant Taylor this month following a call from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found a glass pipe in the center console of his patrol car, along with two bags of methamphetamine inside the sunglasses holder.

He was charged with drug possession.

It was not known if Taylor had an attorney.

Court records show Taylor was also charged with possession back in 2011 and pleaded no contest.