Police: New Mexico mom forced son, 13, to vape THC

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing child abuse charges after authorities say she forced her 13-year-old son to smoke vape pens containing THC.

KOB-TV reports Candace Lindeman was arrested last week following reports about child abuse.

Lindeman’s son told investigators his mother physically abused him and made him smoke vape pens containing 90% THC, and grounded him for weeks if he refused.

THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes users feel high. The 29-year-old Lindeman of Roswell, New Mexico, faces four counts of child abuse.

It was not known if she had an attorney.