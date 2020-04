LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he teased officers about having a gun.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Asher Madrid was arrested earlier this month following a domestic violence call in Las Cruces.

Court documents say the 37-year-old Madrid made officers draw their weapons by pretending he had a gun.

Madrid was charged with three counts of battery on a peace officer.

It was not known if he had an attorney.