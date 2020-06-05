Police: New Mexico man stole from same bar twice in 3 days

FARMINGTON, N.M. (The Daily Times) — A northwestern New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he burglarized the same bar twice within three days and stole alcohol both times.

And police say he fell asleep on a couch in one of the cases.

The Farmington Daily Times reports Tyrone John was arrested last week following two reported burglaries at the B Lounge inside the Brentwood Inn and Garden Motel in Farmington.

John was first arrested May 26 after police arrived and found the bar’s window broken.

Police say officers found John sleeping on a bar’s couch.

He is facing charges of non-residential burglary and criminal damage to property.