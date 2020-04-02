Police: New Mexico man hit officer with shirt after DWI stop

HOBBS, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he was arrested for drunken driving and threw his clothes at an officer.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Alonso Martinez of Eunice was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Hobbs.

According to police, an officer found an open container of Michelob Ultra in the car’s center console.

Police say Martinez was taken to Hobbs City Jail to detox when, during a clothing exchange, he threw his shirt in the face of the officer.

Martinez was charged with battery upon a peace officer and aggravated DWI.