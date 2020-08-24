Police: New Mexico man allegedly planned to burn down store

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man who drove his car through the front of a Walmart Supercenter in New Mexico has been arrested.

Police tell Albuquerque TV station KQRE that after 35-year-old Devon Schinagel of Elephant Butte was in custody early Sunday, they learned he had poured lighter fluid around the store and allegedly was planning to burn it down.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to the scene and found Schinagel inside the store.

Police say he’s been booked into the Luna County jail and is facing several felony charges including aggravated burglary, attempt to commit arson and criminal damage to property over $1,000.