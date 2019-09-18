Police: New Mexico child dies after being left in vehicle

by: Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman has been charged in the death of a toddler who was left in a vehicle.

Investigators with the Hobbs Police Department say Tammy Brooks was supposed to drop off the 2-year-old child at daycare Tuesday morning but drove to work instead. The child was left unattended in a car seat for hours until Brooks realized the child was still in the car after running an errand.

Rescue crews responded after receiving a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. The child was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted.

The 41-year-old Brooks is charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death. She’s being held in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney.

