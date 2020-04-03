Police: Man tried to set wife on fire over stimulus check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he became enraged he didn’t qualify for a COVID-19-related stimulus check and tried to set his wife on fire.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Joe Macias was arrested Wednesday shortly following an argument with his disabled wife, where he allegedly doused her with gasoline.

According to police, the 63-year-old Macias pulled out a cigarette and attempted to light it several times, but was unsuccessful due to the lighter getting gasoline on it.

Macias charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery against a household member.