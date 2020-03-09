Police: Man squeezed infant so hard he broke 3 of her ribs

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (Alamogordo Daily News) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he squeezed his infant stepdaughter so hard he broke three of her ribs.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports Jonathan Salcedo was arrested Wednesday and charged with child abuse following reports of an injured infant.

According to court records, a four-month-old infant girl was brought into an Alamogordo emergency room suffering from multiple fractures to the right arm and ribs.

Court document alleged that the 26-year-old Salcedo admitted to police he injured the baby after he got angry she wouldn’t stop crying and screaming.

Salcedo is being held without bail.

It was not known if he had an attorney.