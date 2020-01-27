Police: Man sought in Reno shooting arrested in New Mexico

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a man sought in Reno, Nevada, in a shooting in which a stray bullet injured a teenage girl has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Reno police say the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 31-year-old Carl Collins on Friday.

Police said Collins is accused of shooting at another person involved in an altercation Monday as the other person drove away.

According to police, the intended target wasn’t hit but bullets struck an apartment building, wounding g a girl inside her residence.

She was shot once and treated for a wound not considered life-threatening. Collins remained jailed Saturday on a fugitive warrant.

It wasn’t known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.