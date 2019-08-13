Police: Man sought in Albuquerque car wash killing arrested

Breaking News
New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque say a man sought in a July 23 fatal shooting during an altercation at a car wash is in custody.

Police say 22-year-old Jerred Holguin was arrested Monday evening following a nearly three-week search stemming from the investigation into the July 23 killing of 30-year-old Matthew Shaw.

Jail and court records indicate Holquin was sought on various charges in addition to a murder charge in the homicide case.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that tipsters identified Holguin as the shooter from video and that a police affidavit said Holquin called his mother the day after the shooting and told her that he had “messed up.”

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Holguin in the homicide case who could comment on the accusation.

