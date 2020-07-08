Police: Man detained children after mistaking pen for bullet

by: Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police said he held a group of children against their will when he thought one of them had a .50-caliber round.

Police say the boy actually just had a pen.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Danny Billington was arrested last week after he waived down a police officer in Hobbs and told the officer a juvenile had a .50 caliber round on him.

According to a criminal complaint, the 41-year-old Billington took the supposed round from the child and laid it on the ground before talking to the officer.

Billington was charged with robbery, false imprisonment and battery.

