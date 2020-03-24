Police: Man bit off part of girlfriend’s finger

ARTESIA, N.M. (Carlsbad Current-Argus) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he bit off a piece of his girlfriend’s finger following an argument over a cell phone in bed.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Isiah Thompson of Artesia was arrested earlier this month for aggravated battery against a household member.

Police say the argument began after the girlfriend asked the 26-year-old Thompson to put down his cell phone and go to sleep for the night.

A report says an officer found nearly a quarter-inch of Aliah Encinias-Martinez left ring finger missing.

Thompson remains in the Eddy County Detention Center in Carlsbad on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

It was not known if he had an attorney.