Police: Man arrested after inconsistent suicide death report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE-TV) — New Mexico authorities have arrested a man on murder charges after police say they found inconsistencies in a suicide report.

KRQE-TV reported that Lea County deputies responded to an alleged suicide Sunday at an Albuquerque home where they found 36-year-old Christopher Matthews with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say Matthews was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the scene was processed and four residents who lived at the home were later interviewed.

Deputies say they arrested 27-year-old Jimmy Griffin Jr. after he gave inconsistent and conflicting information.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Griffin who could comment on his behalf.