Police get tips on 30-year-old bowling alley massacre case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA-TV) — Detectives are examining dozens of new tips related to the massacre at a southern New Mexico bowling alley more than 30 years ago following the announcement of a new reward.

KVIA-TV reports the tips come a month after Las Cruces police detectives announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to the suspects behind a deadly robbery that left four dead.

Police say two unidentified robbers came into the Las Cruces Bowl in February 1990 and shot seven people before burning a portion of the building.

Las Cruces Detective Amador Martinez said he’s combing through 50 to 60 tips he’s received since holding a news conference in early February.