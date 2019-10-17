Police: Ex-newspaper carrier stole newspapers, money

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A former newspaper carrier in western New Mexico is facing charges after authorities say he pocketed payments and traded newspapers for personal gain.

The Gallup Independent reports Randell Brown Jr. was arrested last week following an investigation by New Mexico State Police into alleged thefts at the Gallup newspaper.

According to a criminal complaint, the 50-year-old Brown was fired in June after reportedly not returning newspaper payments to the Gallup Independent.

The paper told authorities one customer reported that Brown traded an item from a store instead of payment for the newspapers.

The Milan, New Mexico, resident was charged with two counts of larceny.

No attorney was listed for Brown in court documents.

