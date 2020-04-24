Police: Dad neglected adult son with muscular dystrophy

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — The father of a New Mexico man with muscular dystrophy who died being bedridden for an unknown amount of time is facing charges in connection with his death.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports James Melvin Scott of Lovington was arrested Monday following a months-long investigation into the death of 23-year-old Brandon Logan Scott.

Authorities say Brandon Scott died of neglect and hadn’t been washed in months.

James Melvin Scott was charged with abuse of a resident resulting in death.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

It was not known if he had an attorney. 

