Police chase turns fatal in New Mexico, officer faces charge

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in southern New Mexico say a Las Cruces police officer is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who led police on a chase.

District Attorney Mark D’Antonio announced Friday that his office was charging Officer Christopher Smelser.

Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said it would be in the best interest of the department and the community to relieve Smelser of his duties.

The chief cited the Feb. 29 death of Antonio Valenzuela, who had a parole violation warrant against him when he ran from officers following a traffic stop.

Police say Valenzuela was combative and Smelser used a neck restraint to gain control.