Police: 7-year-old boy who was shot at Albuquerque home dies

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who was shot and wounded at a northwest Albuquerque home has died.

Albuquerque police say detectives were investigating the death Sunday and had interviewed the child’s parents, collected evidence and getting a warrant to search the home.

Police say officers responded to the home after receiving a call about 6 p.m. Saturday that a child had been shot in the chest.

Police say the parents transported the boy to a hospital where he later died.

Police also didn’t release the boy’s name or disclose how he was shot.

