AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The trial for a Clovis mother who is charged in connection to the death of her 18-month old began this week.

25-year-old Rocio Montanez was indicted in May 2015 for Child Abuse Resulting in Great Bodily Harm.

Clovis Police said Montanez took her son to the emergency room where he later died.

Police said his injuries were suspicious.

The trial began Monday, and today a plea agreement was reached.