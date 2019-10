Fire caused more than $100,000 in damage

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire at a playground in Clovis caused more than $100,000 in damage and police are looking for the culprit.

Image Courtesy: Clovis Police Department

The Clovis Fire Department said it happened yesterday afternoon at a playground north of Arts Academy at Bella Vista.

Students were not at the school during the fire, but the staff was evacuated.

Police are investigating this as arson.

Classes were canceled today due to residual smoke.