Plan to store nuke fuel in New Mexico gets 1st regulatory OK

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal regulators are recommending licensing a proposed multibillion-dollar complex in southern New Mexico that would temporarily store spent fuel from commercial nuclear reactors around the United States.

But the preliminary recommendation of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is making waves with critics who say the agency did not look closely enough at potential conflicts with locating the facility in the heart of one of the nation’s busiest oil and gas basins.

New Mexico’s governor and other politicians are among those with concerns.

But regulators indicated in a draft environmental review released this week that the facility wouldn’t interfere with the oil industry or affect the environment.