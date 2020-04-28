Plaintiffs say education-funding lawsuit still necessary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights attorneys behind a long-running lawsuit alleging inadequate funding for public education are asking a judge to disregard recent efforts by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to dismiss the case.

Attorneys for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund said Monday that state lawmakers have failed to address a landmark 2018 state district court ruling that found New Mexico fails to provide adequate educational opportunities to poor and minority students and those with disabilities.

MALDEF attorney Thomas Saenz in a statement called the state’s motion to dismiss the case “nothing but political gamesmanship.”

The coronavirus pandemic is undermining state finances.