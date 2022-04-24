CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Plains Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced Sunday, that they will continue the improvement of women’s health in the Clovis community.

The Women’s Medical Center recently notified the community that they would be closing clinic operations on June 10.

PRMC reports, that they will start their own women’s care service in the coming months. Two new physicians have already been hired to focus on obstetrics and gynecological care, including prenatal, birthing, and postnatal care.

According to PRMC staff and providers, they have helped deliver thousands of babies and cared for thousands of women in partnership with local women`s health care providers. PRMC is committed to continuing that care for many years to come.

“Ensuring access to women`s care is critical for our community,” said Jorge Cruz, hospital chief executive, PRMC. “We are honored to continue this important service and hope to provide a seamless transition for patients.”

For more information on the Women’s medical center and how to establish care, visit here.