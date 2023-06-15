ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. — A physician assistant from Roswell, New Mexico, Jon E. Perry, 53, was found guilty by a Roosevelt County jury of Criminal Sexual Penetration, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

The DA’s Office said Perry made sexual advances on a patient receiving mental health treatment at the Eastern New Mexico Sunrise Mental Health Center. According to the DA’s Office, Perry manipulated the victim for several months.

In a press release, the DA’s Office said, “In September of 2020, Perry traveled to Portales, NM and had sex with the woman at her work.”

The New Mexico State Police, Roswell and Portales Police Department investigated the case.

“New Mexico law prohibits a provider of psychotherapy from having sexual relations with a current patient or a person who has been a patient during the prior year,” the DA’s Office said.

Perry faced no more than three years in prison, a lifetime of parole and registration as a sex offender. He will be sentenced at a later date.