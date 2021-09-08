Phoenix woman dies in rollover crash near Tucumcari

QUAY COUNTY, N .M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Phoenix woman has died after the car she was in rolled over on Interstate 40, near milepost 311, west of Tucumcari on Sunday, Sept. 5, according to the New Mexico State Police.

At about 8:19 a.m., State Police said that the initial investigation indicated that a 2008 Chevy Tahoe, driven by a 26-year-old man, was travelling east on Interstate 40, when according to police for unknown reasons, the Tahoe left the roadway and hit a guardrail, causing the car to rollover.

Police said, Catalina Blanco Hernandez, 59, of Phoenix, Arizona, was ejected from the car and the driver and a second passenger, a 19-year-old male, both sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Hernandez was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died, according to New Mexico State Police.

State Police added, the passenger that was ejected from the car “was not properly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.”

This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.