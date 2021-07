CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that a person not involved in a training exercise was bitten by a police K9.

According to Clovis Police, their K9 unit was training in an open field at a city park on July 27.

At that that training site, CPD said civilian, not involved in the training was bitten.

CPD has not released further information on this incident.