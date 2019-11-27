Permits on sale to harvest Christmas trees on federal land

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Christmas tree permits are now available at Bureau of Land Management offices around New Mexico.

Federal land managers say the $5 permits will be sold in Albuquerque, Socorro, Taos, Farmington and Santa Fe through Dec. 24.

For the Rio Puerco and Taos areas, Christmas tree harvesters are able to purchase a permit online.

Only piñon and juniper trees are available for harvest as Christmas trees on BLM lands.

When transporting a tree taken from BLM public land, officials say the permit must be attached to the tree.

