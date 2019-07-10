Breaking News
Pebble Labs to expand biosciences business in New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — A company started by a former scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory plans to expand over the next decade, investing as much as $60 million in its bioscience operations.

State officials are pledging at least $4 million in economic development incentives to Pebble Labs USA Inc. Los Alamos County is assisting with the issuance of $12.5 million in industrial revenue bonds.

Pebble Labs also qualifies for up to $3.25 million in employee training money and may apply for future incentives such as the state’s high-wage jobs tax credit.

The company’s research involves food and crop safety as well as curbing occurrences of vector-borne diseases.

With its expansion announcement, the company said Tuesday it had a breakthrough in substantially reducing disease in farm-raised fish and shrimp without the use of antibiotics.

