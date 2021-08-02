Pattern Energy to present 4th annual ‘Back-to-School Expo’ in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Pattern Energy along with Clovis Economic Development (CIDC) and the Clovis/Curry County Chambers of Commerce is celebrating American Wind Week with the fourth annual “Back-to-School Expo” on Saturday, Aug. 7 in Clovis, according to a press release from Clovis Economic Development.

The release said that from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Clovis Civic Center the public can receive free school supplies and be entered into a drawing for a new laptop or four bicycles which were donated by Walmart.

In addition, the event will feature a variety of food and shopping vendors with a dog show and fashion show. According to the release, Pattern Energy hosts the event each year during American Wind Week which celebrates “America’s accomplishments in advancing wind energy.”

The event is free and open to the public while individuals must be present to win prizes, the release stated.

To open a booth at the “Back-to-School Expo” contact the Clovis Civic Center at (575) 935-5000 and for more information on the event contact the Clovis/Curry Chamber of Commerce at (575) 763-3435.