Parents scramble for child care as schools stay online

Public elementary school teachers Julia and Seth Hooper pick up their children Emry, 7, and Ivy, 4, on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Western Heights Learning Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Hoopers said Emry will attend a private school at the center this fall because public schools won’t be in person. Emry struggled with online learning in the spring and his parents were unable to help him while simultaneously teaching other online classes. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Working parents in New Mexico are scrambling to find child care as summer programs and in-person public schooling is delayed until at least Labor Day.

Hundreds of child care centers remain shuttered due to staffing shortages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says New Mexico will fall short on meeting everyone’s child care needs in the short term.

Efforts by Lujan Grisham’s newly created child care agency could help, but parents still are having to decide whether to pay for private schooling, cut back hours or create home schooling groups.