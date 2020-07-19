Parents, grandmother charged with child abuse in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) –Three family members are facing charges for the abuse of a 2-month-old in Clovis. The child’s mother Lachel Johnston, the child’s father William Teague, and the grandmother Jessica Barnett claim they didn’t know how the baby ended up with six fractured ribs, scratches, and bruises on his body.

The child was taken to the hospital on July 1. All three are charged with child abuse and the 2-month-old is in the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department custody.

Court documents show Lachel Johnston had contact with child welfare in Texas and lost her oldest child in Texas. It is unclear why she lost custody of that child.